OXFORD – The only defensive position untouched on signing day for Ole Miss was linebacker.
That changed Monday when the Rebels snagged Maryland’s Chance Campbell from the transfer portal.
Campbell (6-3, 235) ranked 12th nationally and second in the Big 10 with 121 tackles a game from his middle linebacker position.
Campbell will graduate in May and will have two seasons of eligibility remaining.
He also had 5 ½ tackles for loss and a fumble recovery for a touchdown.
Campbell announced on Jan. 25 that he would enter the transfer portal and announced his commitment to Ole Miss on social media Monday morning.