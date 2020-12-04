OXFORD – Ole Miss has paused football activities until at least the middle of next week, the school has announced.
Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin announced an unspecified number of new positive COVID-19 cases at his regularly scheduled Zoom call with local media on Monday.
He described the situation then as “manageable.”
The number had grown Wednesday when the school paused football activities but did so with the intention of reviewing its situation daily.
“With a few new positive COVID-19 cases being identified each day, the Ole Miss football program will pause team activities until at least Wednesday, Dec. 9,” the release said. “This seven-day suspension is in the best interest of student-athlete and staff safety.”
The decision was made after consulting with the state department of health. Testing will continue, and appropriate measures will be taken for those affected, the release said.
The athletic administration will remain in talks with the SEC to determine what effects – if any – the pause will have on the scheduling of remaining games.
The Rebels have unplayed games against Texas A&M and LSU.
The SEC has announced Dec. 12 and Dec. 19 as dates for conference make-up games.
Dec. 19 is also the date for the conference championship game.