Vanderbilt and Florida aren’t the only SEC football teams dealing with COVID issues right now.
Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin said Wednesday there are real concerns for Ole Miss as it prepares for a trip to Arkansas.
Kiffin was light on specifics and did not mention a number of positive cases. Players enter quarantine when they have tested positive, but also when they are known to have been in contact with someone who tested positive.
No schedule change has yet been announced for the Rebels’ game on Saturday, which is set for a 2:30 p.m. kickoff.
“For the first time we are having issues with that. We have a number of guys out. I’m not going to get into numbers,” Kiffin said.
Florida announced five positive cases on Sunday. Further testing revealed 14 more.
On Tuesday, Florida announced it was pausing team activities. A postponement of the Gators’ home game with LSU was announced early Wednesday afternoon.
Earlier this week, the SEC announced that the Vanderbilt at Missouri game will be played on Dec. 12 because of a COVID outbreak at Vanderbilt.
Ole Miss dealt with COVID during preseason practice but had not during the season.
The school typically has not announced cases within the football program, instead lumping its positive cases into its overall student population numbers.
“We had that during camp. This is the first time dealing with it in-season," Kiffin said. "It’s very difficult moving people around, and we’re beat up too from high play count, intense game and playing a great team Saturday. We are not in a great situation number-wise at all.”
For now the Ole Miss-Arkansas game is still on.
“We can play today. We’ll see,” Kiffin said.
Kiffin was asked if he was clear on how the problem started.
“I think so. I know who it did. I don’t think it was anything while they were here," he said. "Sunday or Monday, our first meeting. It got real. Anytime you talk about things it doesn’t hit home until it happens to you.
"Now they’re seeing, seeing depth charts move and people have to change positions and different things. It only takes one person to really screw it up.”