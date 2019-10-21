OXFORD – As Week 9 – an open week – arrives for Ole Miss, the Rebels have more injuries than games played.
Frustrated by a 24-17 loss to Texas A&M in which coach Matt Luke felt the Rebels were close to making the critical plays, Luke laid out a list of 10 injured players at his regular weekly press conference Monday.
“One or two plays here or there. That’s what makes it so tough. We’re close, and we’re coming. I was very very sick to my stomach that we didn’t win the game. I felt like we had our opportunities to, but I’m also encouraged to know that we’re right there,” Luke said.
Most and possibly all 10 of the injured are expected to be available for the Rebels’ Nov. 2 trip to No. 9 Auburn. All will be limited or held out completely from practice through the open week.
Freshman quarterback John Rhys Plumlee will have a surgical procedure on his knee.
“He won’t practice this week. We do expect him to be available for Auburn, depending upon how far we can get him to practice next week,” Luke said.
The Aggies held Plumlee to 38 yards rushing, his season low.
Freshman running back Jerrion Ealy, who left the Texas A&M game late in the first half with what was initially called a “sickness,” has entered concussion protocol.
The farthest from being ready for Auburn may be reserve offensive lineman Bryce Mathews, who is dealing with a back issue similar to what starting right tackle Alex Givens had that limited him in the season opener.
Mathews’ treatment currently involves epidural shots. If his back doesn’t respond, surgery is the likely next step.
Elsewhere on the list …
OL Alex Givens (knee)
OL Ben Brown (ankle)
OL Eli Johnson (ankle, turf toe)
OL Michael Howard (shoulder)
RB Scottie Phillips (knee, MRI was negative)
WR Elijah Moore (groin)
WR Braylon Sanders (hamstring)