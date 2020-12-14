OXFORD – The Ole Miss men's basketball team is back in action tonight at 7 against Central Arkansas at The Pavilion.
The Rebels, the last Power Five conference team to begin basketball season, are playing for the third time in five days.
Ole Miss (2-0) is coming off a 78-58 win over North Carolina-Wilmington Saturday in which the Rebels were led by center Romello White with 20 points and small forward Luis Rodriguez with 14 points and 12 rebounds.
UCA, coached by Anthony Boone who played at Ole Miss under Rob Evans, is 0-4. The Bears lost 100-75 at Arkansas on Saturday.
Six-foot-six guard Rylan Bergersen, who began his career at Brigham Young, leads the Bears with 16.3 points a game.
UCA was originally scheduled to face Ole Miss as part of the season-opening Justin Reed Classic. The event was cancelled when Ole Miss paused team activities because of a COVID-19 outbreak.