COLLIERVILLE, Tenn. – With two WNIT wins under their belt the Ole Miss women’s basketball team faces a quarterfinal matchup against Colorado tonight.
The game will tip at 7 p.m. in the My Town Movers Fieldhouse at Collierville High School.
The Rebels (13-11) reached the quarters with a 72-61 win over Tulane late Saturday.
Ole Miss has held two WNIT opponents to less than 35 percent field goal shooting.
The Rebels defeated Samford 64-45 in Friday’s opening round. Colorado (12-10) defeated Louisiana-Lafayette and Nebraska in its first two WNIT games.
The Buffaloes went 8-8 in the Pac-12 Conference regular season.
The winner will advance to the WNIT Final Four, which will also be played in Collierville, with the semifinals on Friday.