Romello White was 7 for 8 from the floor, and Ole Miss shot 54.9 percent as a team to win 70-51 at Middle Tennessee State Wednesday.
It was the first game for Rebels coach Kermit Davis at the school he led to national prominence in a 16-year run.
White, the graduate transfer from Arizona State, finished with 16 points and six rebounds.
The Rebels (4-0) again struggled with perimeter shooting hitting just two of 14 3-point attempts. That troubling figure made their inside game even more impressive as the Rebels hit 70.2 percent of their 2-point shots.
Ole Miss outscored Middle Tennessee 48-16 in the paint.
Other notable performances came from KJ Buffen who was 4 for 4 from the floor and finished with 11 points and seven rebounds and Luis Rodriguez who was 5 for 7 to finish with 10 points and five rebounds.
The game also matched Ole Miss senior guard Devontae Shuler against his brother, Dontrell Shuler, a Middle Tennessee State junior.
Devontae Shuler had 10 points on 3-for-9 shooting; Dontrell Shuler led the Blue Raiders (2-4) with a game-high 19 points.
Ole Miss returns to action at Dayton Saturday at 1:30.