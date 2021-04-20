OXFORD — Perhaps the road to recovery began against Little Rock for Ole Miss slugger Kevin Graham.
Graham was 1 for 13 in the Rebels’ series loss to Mississippi State over the weekend but had an RBI double in the first inning and finished 3 for 4 to lead No. 12 Ole Miss to a 11-6 win over Little Rock at Swayze Field Tuesday night.
The only non-conference game of the week for Ole Miss leaves the Rebels at 27-10 heading into SEC play Thursday as LSU visits.
Ole Miss had 13 hits for the game and hit .217 with runners on base after struggling in its Starkville losses when it was a combined 3 for 21 in Games 1 and 3.
Little Rock (16-17) was playing its fourth game in four days, and while the Ole Miss offense shined the pitching did not.
Little Rock batters were 9 for 26 (.346) before Jackson Kimberly and Braden Forsyth, the fifth and sixth Ole Miss pitchers, stabilized things with back-to-back scoreless frames in the sixth and seventh innings.
Kimbrell earned the win to improve to 4-0.