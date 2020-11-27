The Ole Miss-LSU game scheduled for Dec. 5 has been postponed, the SEC has announced. An attempt will be made to reschedule the game.
It is the Rebels' second game to be postponed because of COVID-19 complications.
What's different is that Ole Miss and LSU currently are not suffering from COVID complications, but LSU and Alabama were.
In a news release the SEC made the announcement in the context of a number of games across the league being rescheduled in an effort to play as much of the 10-game schedule as possible..
Ole Miss earlier had its Nov. 21 game at Texas A&M postponed.
Arkansas at Missouri, postponed earlier, has also been scheduled for Dec. 5.
Arkansas was to play at home against Alabama on Dec. 5, Missouri at Mississippi State.
The league has set aside Dec. 12 and Dec. 19 as make-up dates.