OXFORD • SEC volleyball leader Ole Miss extended its winning streak to 13 matches with Sunday’s homecourt sweep of Auburn.
The Rebels won 25-21, 25-21, 25-18, improving to 13-3 overall and 5-0 in league play to stand alone atop the SEC standings. Auburn (8-10, 0-5) had won its last six matches against Ole Miss, a streak dating back to 2015.
The SEC’s hitting percentage leader, Ole Miss senior Nayo Warnell, posted a team-high 11 kills on a .524 hitting percentage – her 10th match this season above .500.
Junior libero Nicole Purcell had 23 digs across three sets, the fourth-best total ever for a Rebel in a three-set performance. Junior setter Lauren Bars dished out 31 assists and added 12 digs for her ninth double-double of the year.
Ole Miss remains home for Friday’s match with Arkansas (6-11, 0-5), an 8 p.m. SEC Network contest.