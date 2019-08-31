Quarterbacks
Memphis returns Brady White, a second-year graduate transfer, who had a big first season with the Tigers as he passed for 3,296 yards with 26 touchdowns and nine interceptions. Ole Miss has a redshirt freshman, Matt Corral, appearing in his fifth game and making his first start. Edge: Memphis
Running Backs
Memphis lost its leading rusher from last season, Darrel Henderson, but returns a thousand-yard rusher in Patrick Taylor. Ole Miss returns its leading rusher, Scottie Phillips, who would likely have reached 1,200 yards last season if not for an ankle injury in November. Depth behind both is promising but unproven. Edge: Even
Receivers and Tight Ends
Memphis returns a physical, 6-3, 200-pound receiver, Damonte Coxie, who had 1,174 yards and seven touchdowns last year. Tight end Joey Magnifico is a red zone threat. The Rebels’ three starting wide receivers from 2018 are on NFL rosters right now. The replacements are promising but unproven. Edge: Memphis
Offensive Line
Both teams lost three starters from 2018, but one of the Rebels’ two starters – and its most experienced lineman, Alex Givens – is questionable. Memphis center Dustin Woodard has started 38 consecutive games. Edge: Memphis
Defensive Line
Memphis end Bryce Huff had 19 tackles for loss and 9 ½ sacks last season. Ole Miss will have a junior-senior starting lineup, but that experience is from a defense that has been largely unsuccessful for the last three years and will debut a new scheme. Edge: Memphis
Linebackers
Inside linebacker Mohamed Sanogo led Ole Miss with 112 tackles last year. Memphis returns one starter among its four linebackers. Edge: Ole Miss
Secondary
Memphis safety TJ Carter broke up 12 passes last season and has been named to the watch list for the Thorpe Award which is presented to the nation’s top defensive back.
Ole Miss starters include a player at a new position, a player coming off ACL surgery and a first-year junior college transfer. Edge: Memphis
Special Teams
Memphis placekicker Riley Patterson missed three extra points last season but hit 15 of 20 field goals including a 52-yarder. He will have a little more range than Ole Miss kicker Luke Logan who hit 22 of 27 field goals a year ago. Edge: Even
Parrish Alford