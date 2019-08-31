The Basics
Matchup: Ole Miss (0-0) at Memphis (0-0)
Where: Liberty Bowl Memorial Stadium (58,325)
TV: 11 a.m., ABC
Series on the field: Ole Miss leads 49-11-2.
Last Meeting: Ole Miss 48-28 in Oxford.
Coaches: - Memphis: Mike Norvell, 26-14, fourth season. Ole Miss – Matt Luke, 11-13, third season.
Trends: Ole Miss has won seven of the last eight in the series. … Memphis is projected to win the ACC’s West Division for a third-straight season. … Memphis went 7-0 at the Liberty Bowl last year and is 18-3 at home under Norvell.
Notes: Ole Miss quarterback Matt Corral and Memphis quarterback Brady White played high school ball less than 60 miles from one another in suburban Los Angeles. … Corral is making his first college start, White his 15th. … Memphis returns an 1,100-yard rusher and 1,100-yard receiver. … Nine Ole Miss players begin the season with college degrees in hand. … Ole Miss linebacker Mohamed Sanogo had 112 tackles last year, one of only two Ole Miss players in the last 12 seasons to total 100-plus. … Ole Miss is 92-27-5 in season-opening games and has won 19 of its last 22.
Prediction: Memphis 26, Ole Miss 23