Ole Miss basketball remains on the road today with a 1:30 tipoff at Dayton.
The Rebels (4-0) are coming off a 70-51 win at Middle Tennessee State Wednesday in their first road game.
Dayton is 3-1 with a loss to SMU and wins at home against Eastern Illinois and Northern Kentucky and in overtime against Mississippi State on a neutral floor last Saturday.
The Flyers have three players scoring in double figures, led by 6-foot-5 guard Ibi Watson with 19.8 points. He’s shooting 53.2 percent from the floor.
Ole Miss dominated Middle Tennessee with its inside game but struggled to make outside shots hitting just 2 of 14 3-point attempts.
Arizona State graduate transfer Romello White has gotten off to a fast start for the Rebels with 13.3 points and 6.8 rebounds per game. White is shooting 80 percent (20 for 25) from the floor.
Senior guard Devontae Shuler leads the Rebels with 17.8 points a game.