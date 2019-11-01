LEXINGTON, Ky. • Last year was no fluke.
The Ole Miss men’s cross country team successfully defended its SEC championship on Friday morning, with all five Rebels finishing in the top 13.
In the women’s race, Ole Miss finished second behind top-ranked Arkansas, equaling the best finish in program history.
It’s the best combined finish for the Ole Miss teams at the conference meet. The Rebels won their first men’s title last season, while the women finished third.
“We’re going to enjoy this today,” said Ole Miss associate head cross country coach Ryan Vanhoy. “But when the sun comes back up tomorrow, we are back to work.”
In Friday’s 8-kilometer race, the 11th-ranked Ole Miss men were led by junior Waleed Suliman (22:55.5) in third place, while the team’s only senior, Farah Abdulkarim (22:59.4) finished fourth.
Sophomore Cade Bethmann (23:07.8) was sixth, freshman Cole Bullock (23:20.1) ninth and junior Michael Coccia (23:22.7) 13th.
“Very happy with how the guys executed our race plan,” Vanhoy said. “They followed the plan well and ran together as a team.”
Alabama’s men had the two top finishers and was second as a team, 35-90.
Women keep pace
The Ole Miss women continued to build on their recent string of successes.
After having never finished in the top three prior to the 2016 season, Ole Miss has now finished at least third in each of the last four championship meets.
Junior Victoria Simmons (20:46.4) finished 14th over the 6k course to lead the Rebels.
Both teams now advance to the Nov. 15 NCAA South Region Championships at Florida State.