OXFORD -- Home and road games will both come in bunches when Ole Miss begins the SEC part of its basketball schedule.
Kermit Davis' second team will feature experienced guards and a rebuilt frontcourt as the Rebels seek a second-consecutive NCAA Tournament appearance. The Rebels were 20-13 overall last season, 10-8 in conference play.
Ole Miss will begin and end its conference season on the road.
The Rebels, a 6-5 road team last year, open on Jan. 7 when Davis will face the new team of the man who hired him at Ole Miss. It's an 8 p.m. SEC Network tip on a Tuesday when the Rebels play at Texas A&M where Ross Bjork is now the athletics director for the Aggies.
Ole Miss will end its regular season March 7 at Mississippi State in a 5:30 p.m. tip to air on The SEC Network.
Conference play will be 10 games old before the Rebels and Bulldogs meet for the first time on Feb. 11, a 6 p.m. Tuesday tip at The Pavilion.
Four of the Rebels' first six SEC games will be on the road.
The awkward spacing also results in back-to-back SEC home games twice during the season, once a three-game set features South Carolina (Feb. 5), Florida (Feb. 8) and MSU (Feb. 11). The other is a two-game set against Vanderbilt (Feb. 29) and Missouri (March 4).
The SEC home opener in Jan. 11 against Arkansas, a Saturday at 5 p.m. on The SEC Network.
Other SEC home opponents include Auburn (Jan. 28) and Alabama (Feb. 22).