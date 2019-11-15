OXFORD – The Ole Miss men’s and women’s teams will play a doubleheader at The Pavilion today.
The women will take on New Orleans at 3 p.m. The men will follow against Western Michigan around 6 p.m.
The Ole Miss men are 2-0 after a 68-55 win over Norfolk State on Tuesday.
Western Michigan was picked to finish fifth in the MAC West Division by the league’s coaches.
In spite of that projection the Broncos have gotten off to a 3-0 start including a 91-81 win over another Magnolia State team, Mississippi Valley State, earlier this week.
Junior guard Michael Flowers, a preseason All-MAC second team selection, has 18 points on 6-for-9 shooting against Valley. He was 2-for-2 from 3-point range.
Power forward Brandon Johnson narrowly missed a double-double against the Devils finishing with 20 points and nine rebounds.
The Broncos shot 50 percent from 3-point range.
The Ole Miss women are also 2-0 with wins over Mississippi Valley State and Louisiana-Monroe.
UNO defeated Pensacola Christian 91-31 in its last game.