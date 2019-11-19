Ole Miss will try to pick its fourth November basketball win tonight against Seattle University in a 6:30 tip at The Pavilion.
It’s the final game for the Rebels before facing No. 16 Memphis in the FedEx Forum on Saturday.
Ole Miss (3-0) is coming off an 85-58 win over Western Michigan last Friday.
Junior guard Devontae Shuler leads Ole Miss with 16.0 points a game. He’s shooting 54.5 percent from the field, 42.9 percent from 3-point range.
Seattle, 2-3 and a member of the Western Athletic Conference, is No. 186 in the KenPom.com power ratings.
Terrell Brown, a 6-foot-1 fourth year junior, is the Redhawks’ best player. He’s averaging a WAC-leading 22.6 points plus 8.0 rebounds and 4.8 assists.
Seattle lost 89-67 at Syracuse on Saturday.
The Ole Miss women (2-1) are on the road for the first time this season, visiting Southern Miss for a 6 p.m. tipoff.
Ole Miss is coming off its first loss of the season, a 69-64 setback against New Orleans on Friday. The Rebels opened with wins over Mississippi Valley State (72-53) and Louisiana-Monroe (66-42).
Southern Miss (3-1) is coming off a 57-42 win at ULM in which it held the Warhawks to nine points in the first half.
DePaul transfer Deja Cage, a 5-foot-9 guard, leads the Rebels with averages of 16.3 points and 3.0 assists a game.