OXFORD – The Ole Miss men’s and women’s basketball teams – without a loss among them – are at The Pavilion for a doubleheader today.
The women face Mississippi Valley State at 1 p.m., and the men will follow against North Carolina-Wilmington at 4.
The women’s game will have live-streaming available through ESPN-plus.
The men’s game will air on The SEC Network.
The Ole Miss men (1-0) were the last Power Five conference team to begin play this modified season, but they opened with an 80-45 win over Jackson State Thursday night.
North Carolina-Wilmington is 3-2 with wins against North Carolina-Asheville, Troy and St. Andrews and losses to Western Carolina and East Carolina.
Senior point guard Devontae Shuler led the Rebels with 23 points against Jackson State.
The Ole Miss women (3-0) defeated Alcorn State 104-48 Tuesday night.
The Rebels had six players in double figures but had some bad news too as redshirt freshman forward Sarah Dumitrescu sustained a season-ending knee injury for the second-straight season.
Ole Miss shot 61.5 percent from the floor, the second-best single-game figure in program history.