Both the Ole Miss and Mississippi State men’s and women’s basketball teams are dealing with more postponements this week.
All four games originally scheduled for Thursday - Mississippi State men at Auburn, Auburn women at Mississippi State, LSU men at Ole Miss and Ole Miss women at Arkansas - have been postponed due to inclement weather and bad travel conditions, the SEC announced Wednesday morning.
No makeup dates were announced for most of the postponements. There were seven total SEC games postponed, also including the Alabama men at Texas A&M, the LSU women at Kentucky and Missouri women at Texas A&M.
The LSU-Kentucky game was reset for Friday afternoon.
This is the third game this week and ninth game this season to be postponed for the Mississippi State women. Last Sunday’s matchup at Ole Miss and Tuesday’s game with Tennessee were both postponed due to travel concerns. The Bulldogs are set to play at Alabama on Sunday.
The Ole Miss women have had two games postponed this week including the Mississippi State game. The Rebels are currently scheduled to host No. 5-ranked Texas A&M on Sunday.
The Mississippi State and Ole Miss men are scheduled to meet this Saturday in Oxford at 5 p.m. There has been no word on if that game will be played on schedule or not.