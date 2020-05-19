Ole Miss athletics posted an overall multi-year average of 991 when NCAA Academic Progress Rate scores were released Tuesday.
The Rebels’ football program scored 997 and was among five programs to receive public recognition from the NCAA last week.
Ole Miss, for all sports, posted a single-year score of 986 for data compiled for the 2018-2019 academic year.
The multi-year score is the highest achieved by the department.
Teams must maintain a minimum four-year APR score of 930 to remain eligible to compete for NCAA championships.
The Ole Miss sports of men’s cross country, women’s tennis and men’s and women’s golf also received NCAA recognition. They all posted four-year scores of 1,000.
Baseball scored 985, men’s basketball 979 and women’s basketball 965.