No. 9 Ole Miss and No. 18 Mississippi State will both go for baseball sweeps at home this afternoon.
Ole Miss crushed winless Princeton 18-4 on Saturday, while Mississippi State walked off with a 5-4 win over Quinnipac.
It was the 13th-straight win for Ole Miss (13-1), the team’s best streak since 1964. Gunnar Hogland (3-0) tossed six innings and struck out 12, giving up just one unearned run, while Tim Elko homered and drove in four.
A bases loaded hit-by-pitch tied the game in the ninth for the Bulldogs and Josh Hatcher’s infield single with one out won it.
First pitch today in Oxford is set for noon, while MSU’s Kids Day game begins at 1 p.m.