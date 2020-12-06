Ole Miss and Mississippi State will both play night games as part of the SEC’s COVID-19 shuffle.

The conference announced on Sunday afternoon the kickoff times and television assignments for the Dec. 12 games.

MSU will play at home against Auburn and will kick off at 6:30 p.m. The game will air on The SEC Network.

Ole Miss will play at No. 5 Texas A&M and will kick off at 7 p.m. on CBS.

Both Ole Miss and MSU had open dates last week as part of COVID-19 rescheduling. Neither has played since the Rebels’ 31-24 Egg Bowl victory in Oxford on Nov. 28

