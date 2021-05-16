Ole Miss and Mississippi State were among 12 SEC softball teams to receive bids to the NCAA Tournament when pairings were announced Sunday night.
Ole Miss will be a 2 seed in the Tuscon Regional where it will face 3 seed Villanova Friday.
Mississippi State will be a 2 seed in the Stillwater Regional where it will face Boston University Friday.
For Ole Miss, it’s a return to the site of its super regional loss to the University of Arizona in 2019. The host Wildcats will face Maryland-Baltimore County in the first round.
In Stillwater, host Oklahoma State will face Campbell.