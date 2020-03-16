Three area players were recognized in what could be the final weekly honors awarded by the Southeastern Conference this baseball season.
Ole Miss third baseman Tyler Keenan has been named the SEC’s player of the week, and catcher Hayden Dunhurst has been named co-freshman of the week while Mississippi State closer Spencer Price was picked as the SEC pitcher of the week.
While the 2020 SEC baseball season remains in doubt, an Ole Miss player has been honored by the SEC in each of the five weeks leading up to what would have been the beginning of conference play. It was the second weekly honor for the Bulldogs.
It’s the second-straight SEC player of the week honor for Keenan. In two games against Louisiana-Monroe last week, Keenan was 5 for 7 with a double, three home runs and nine RBIs.
Keenan has 33 RBIs which leads the SEC and ranks second nationally.
Dunhurst sat out the first game against ULM. In the second he was 4 for 5 with two home runs.
Price recorded a pair of saves in MSU's midweek sweep of Texas Tech in Biloxi last week. The graduate right-hander did not allow a baserunner and threw just 23 pitches in two perfect innings and notched three strikeouts.
Parrish Alford and Logan Lowery