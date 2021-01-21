Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin announced the hiring of Coleman Huntzler as special teams coordinator Thursday.
Huntzler has spent seven seasons coaching in the SEC in two stops at Florida and one at South Carolina.
Last season he was co-defensive coordinator and linebackers coach at Texas.
Hutzler was nominated for the Broyles Award, which goes to the nation’s top assistant coach, while working as special teams coordinator and linebackers coach at South Carolina in 2017.
The Ole Miss position became available when Blake Gideon, a former Texas player, took a job on the staff of new Longhorns coach Steve Sarkisian.
Kiffin has two remaining positions to fill: defensive line coach and tight ends coach.
Huntzler began his career as a defensive assistant at San Diego in 2006.
He’s also coached at Stanford, New Mexico and Boston College.