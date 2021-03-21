OXFORD • For the last two weekends, the fourth inning had not been kind to Derek Diamond.
The Rebels’ sweep-securing 19-11 win had a strange twist before No. 4 Ole Miss finally closed it out amid the remnants of a Swayze Field crowd of 8,725 on Sunday.
Diamond matched his career-long outing with 6.0 innings. He scattered four hits, walked one and struck out six.
Ole Miss secured its fourth-straight sweep of Auburn at Swayze Field. The Tigers (11-8, 0-3 SEC) haven’t won here since 2012 when they took the last two games to win the series.
Through seven innings the Rebels were on pace for their largest margin of victory in an SEC game in 26 years. Then Auburn put up nine runs on eight hits in the eighth against lightly-used relievers Luke Baker and Logan Savell.
The two teams combined for 16 runs over the last inning and a half.
Two weeks ago Diamond didn’t pitch past the fourth and left the game having allowed five hits and three earned runs.
Last week against Louisiana-Monroe he contributed to his own demise with a couple of mistakes in bunt defense.
Sunday Diamond gave up back-to-back hits to open the fourth then got six-hole hitter Steven Williams to swing throw a low-in-the-zone pitch for the first out. The inning ended as first baseman Tim Elko made a play to his right to start a 3-6-3 double play.
“That definitely ran through my mind a little bit, but it’s just playing the same game. I try to do what I do best, hit spots. It’s about not getting worked up. It’s keeping emotions down and trying to stay calm and cool in those situations,” Diamond said.
There was more nifty defense as freshman TJ McCants, an infielder by trade, got his second start in center field. In the sixth he ran down a ball in the gap, extending his arm to make the catch and robbing six-hole hitter Steven Williams of a potential double.
Ole Miss (16-4, 3-0 SEC) chased Auburn right-hander Trace Bright with a seven-run second inning. Peyton Chatagnier had a two-run double, Jacob Gonzalez a two-run single. They were the last batters Bright faced.
Before the bizarre finish there were two main differences in Saturday and Sunday: the Rebels both extended the lead and kept Auburn from chipping away at the same time.
McCants homered, and Elko and Hayden Dunhurst had back-to-back RBI hits against Peyton Glavine, son of Braves Hall-of-Famer Tom Glavine, in a three-run third.
The Rebels added four runs in the sixth and answered Auburn’s (11-8, 0-3 SEC) outburst with five in the bottom of the eighth.
“Nobody expects to give up whatever it was in any inning, but it happens. Nobody really knows why. People laugh say, ‘Oh that’s just (coaches) saying that’s baseball, but it happens,” Ole Miss coach Bianco said. “Hopefully it happens when you’re winning by 14.”