Ole Miss won three of the four awards handed out on Monday in Jackson to the state’s top college athletes.
Wide receiver Elijah Moore (Conerly Trophy), men’s basketball guard Devontae Shuler (Howell Trophy) and women’s forward Shakira Austin (Gillom Trophy) were honored along with Mississippi State outfielder Tanner Allen (Ferriss Trophy).
Austin is the first Ole Miss player to win the Gillom Trophy, which has been presented since 2008. It's named for former Rebels standout Peggie Gillom.
In addition, Royce Newman of Ole Miss was named the Kent Hull offensive lineman of the year for the state.
C Spire is the presenting sponsor for the awards, which were announced in virtual fashion at the Mississippi Sports Hall of Fame.