OXFORD – Ole Miss basketball picked up an important verbal commitment from a graduate transfer Sunday.
Dimencio Vaughn, a 6-foot-5 guard from Rider, announced on his Twitter page that he will sign with Ole Miss.
The spring signing period begins April 15.
Vaughn averaged 14.8 points and 6.6 rebounds while shooting 48.4 percent from the floor, 39.3 percent from 3-point range.
Vaughn grew up in New York but played his final high school season at Callaway in Jackson before attending prep school.
Vaughn told The Ole Miss Spirit that he chose Ole Miss over Georgia and UConn.