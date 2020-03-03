OXFORD – Ole Miss took advantage of wild Memphis pitching and defeated the Tigers 8-1 before an announced crowd of 8,072 at Swayze Field Tuesday night.
The 11th-straight win for the No. 9-ranked Rebels (11-1) snapped an eight-game win streak for the Tigers (8-4).
Memphis pitchers issued 11 walks, hit a batter and threw five wild pitches.
Ole Miss is at home against Princeton this weekend for the final series before SEC play begins against LSU on March 13.
While Memphis pitchers were erratic the Ole Miss bullpen put up six shutout innings after freshman left-hander Jackson Kimbrell, the starter, allowed a run in the third.
The Rebels had seven hits and left 10 runners on base.
Anthony Servideo went 2 for 3 with a double, an RBI and two runs scored, and Tyler Keenan doubled off the wall in right-center to drive in a run in the eighth.
The Rebels had a chance to blow things open in the fifth with the bases loaded and no outs, but Memphis right-hander Joshua Scheer struck out Ben Van Cleve, Hayden Leatherwood and Kevin Graham in succession.
Ole Miss used six pitchers in the game. Austin Miller and Max Cioffi each threw 1 2/3 innings and combined for no hits and seven strikeouts.