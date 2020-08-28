OXFORD • Ole Miss cancelled its Friday football practice in a protest of social injustice.
Instead of practicing football players marched to the downtown Oxford Square.
Jacob Blake, an African-American Wisconsin man, was shot last Sunday in an altercation with police.
The event has spurned riots in Kenosha, Wisconsin and in the sports world protests through the week as NBA and Major League Baseball players have postponed games.
Mississippi State players chose not to practice on Thursday.
A source said Ole Miss players originally leaned to continuing with its regularly-scheduled work before changing course.
In early June Ole Miss athletes, coaches and staff held what they described as a “Unity March” as America reacted to the death of George Floyd, a black man, who was pinned to the street with a knee by a Minneapolis police officer.
Senior defensive end Ryder Anderson was among the speakers at the Ole Miss event in June.
Earlier this week Anderson said players were undecided on a protest in response to the Blake shooting.
“What happened was completely inexcusable, and that’s why you see everything that’s going on in the black community right now,” Anderson said. “That’s why everyone is so frustrated. That stuff has been happening and is continuing to happen. It’s something we’re going to have to continue to fight against.”
In the last several months Ole Miss athletes have been active in speaking against other issues such as the relocation of the Confederate monument that formerly stood in the circle near the Lyceum, the school's main administration building.
Ole Miss linebacker Mohamed Sanogo met with at least one Lafayette County supervisor as one of many voices in an unsuccessful effort to have a Confederate monument removed from the courthouse lawn.
Supervisors voted in July to keep the statue in place.
Sanogo reacted to the supervisors’ vote in a university statement released to The Daily Journal.
“Obviously we are disappointed with the current decision,” he said. “We realize the negative pressure the board faces, and we will continue to provide positive support for the removal of the statue.”
It hasn't been only Ole Miss athletes on the social justice front.
Basketball coach Kermit Davis, football coach Lane Kiffin and others were part of an Ole Miss coaches delegation to travel to the capitol in June to urge lawmakers to remove the old state flag which included the Confederate battle flag in the upper left corner.