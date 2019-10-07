Two Ole Miss players received SEC weekly honors Monday as quarterback John Rhys Plumlee was named freshman of the week, and sophomore Ben Brown was named lineman of the week.
Plumlee, who played at Oak Grove High School near Hattiesburg, accounted for 264 total against Vanderbilt in his second start. He rushed for 165 yards and scored on a 33-yard run.
Brown played guard and center and helped the Rebels rush for 413 yards, their most since 2010 and their most in an SEC game since 1979.
Ole Miss had three runs of at least 50 yards.
Parrish Alford