A few observations from the first day of August camp ...
There's not a lot you can glean when players are in shorts and helmets, but here goes ...
It seemed to me that running back Scottie Phillips took advantage of the weights. He looks bigger in the biceps. He wasn't weak before, but he looked different. ...
Juco transfer WR Dontario Drummond impressed coaches in the spring and will be in the mix for playing time. He's got the team's biggest hair, and I'm wondering how that affects speed. Perhaps not much right now. ...
Two freshmen were used in the punt return drill as Jerrion Ealy and Jadon Jackson were deep along with Braylon Sanders and Elijah Moore, who returned punts last year. The order of the reps went Ealy, Jackson, Sanders, Moore. ...
The order of QB reps went Matt Corrall, Grant Tisdale, Kinkead Dent and John Rhys Plumlee. (I ask your patience, because I feel quite certain I'll call Grant Tisdale "Wayman" at some point.) ...
Among the freshman offensive linemen Nick Broeker was repping at left tackle and Jeremy James at right with Brice Ramsey at center. Also in this drill, the only one where we saw all five linemen at one time, the left guard was Jalen Cunningham, the right guard Chandler Tuitt. This seemed to comprise the second line.
The first line was left tackle Bryce Mathews, left guard Royce Newman, center Eli Johnson, right guard Ben Brown and right tackle Michael Howard.
Ole Miss coach Matt Luke spent a lot of our seven periods with the offensive line. We've talked about new OC Rich Rodriguez being intense, well so was Luke with this group, pushing tempo and getting on guys to play till the whistle. He yelled at players once saying, 'We ain't got time,' and I didn't catch the rest.
We'll get to see a little more on Monday.