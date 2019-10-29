OXFORD – Ole Miss quarterback Grant Tisdale has left the team and will transfer.
Tisdale was not at practice on Tuesday, and a Michigan-based recruiting writer reported on social media that Tisdale had entered the NCAA’s transfer portal.
Tisdale was one of three true freshman quarterbacks on the roster, and had been running third on the depth chart behind freshman John Rhys Plumlee and redshirt freshman Matt Corral.
The news comes after the Rebels’ open date when Tisdale visited his Allen, Texas, home.
"Grant's my guy. I wish him nothing but the best. He worked hard, real hard. He threw good balls and did what the coaches asked. I know great things will come his way," said junior cornerback Jaylon Jones, who also played at Allen High School.
Without Tisdale, freshman Kinkead Dent could rise in the pecking order as the Rebels visit No. 11 Auburn this weekend.
Ole Miss has a verbal commitment from Hoover, Alabama, dual-threat quarterback Robby Ashford. He’s rated a four-star prospect and the No. 224 overall recruit on the industry-generated 247Sports.com composite list.
Ole Miss has rotated Plumlee and Corral in its last two games.
Plumlee injured a knee in the Rebels’ 24-17 loss to Texas A&M on Oct. 19 and had arthroscopic knee surgery last week. Ole Miss coach Matt Luke said on Monday that swelling was gone from Plumlee’s knee, and Plumlee was back at practice on Tuesday wearing a sleeve on his left knee.
Tisdale appeared in only one game this season. He was 2 for 2 passing for 56 yards and threw a 28-yard touchdown pass at Alabama on Sept. 28.
NCAA rules allow true freshmen to appear in four games and retain a redshirt season. Tisdale will not lose a season of eligibility with his transfer.