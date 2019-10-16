OXFORD • Two quarterbacks will play for Ole Miss against Texas A&M on Saturday.
They’ll play in the same half, the same quarters and even on the same possessions.
But don’t expect them to play at the same time.
Redshirt freshman Matt Corral has a higher pass efficiency rating and completion percentage than John Rhys Plumlee, who is on a record rushing pace for Ole Miss quarterbacks.
Corral was appointed the Rebels’ starting quarterback at the end of 2018 when he played in four games as a true freshman.
He and 2019 freshmen Grant Tisdale and Kinkead Dent were learning the run-based tempo offense of coordinator Rich Rodriguez in the spring before Plumlee joined the group in the summer.
Plumlee’s speed and elusiveness helped him rise quickly, and he became the starter at Alabama on Sept. 28 when bruised ribs caused Corral to miss the first of two games.
Rodriguez has no problems with swapping Corral at Plumlee at any time. He did not rule out having them on the field together but doesn’t seem to favor the idea.
“You probably could, but then you’d have to take out one of your other skill players, one of your running backs, and we’re pretty good at running back,” Rodriguez said.
Indeed, it’s Plumlee with the ball in his hands on the ground that has helped Ole Miss rise from a dreadful start with 80 rushing yards at Memphis in the season opener to rank second to Georgia in the SEC and No. 19 nationally with 230 rushing yards a game.
Last week Ole Miss rushed for 204 yards against Missouri, which was allowing fewer than 90 rushing yards a game at the time.
Plumlee is the Rebels’ second-leading rusher with 470 yards, just 1 yard behind starting running back Scottie Phillips.
The Rebels have also gotten solid production from Jerrion Ealy (304 yards, 3 TDs) and Jarod “Snoop” Conner (255 yards, 1 TD), true freshmen like Plumlee.
“We’re trying to play at last three or four of those guys. We want to make sure Scottie, Snoop and Jerrion get certain touches,” Rodriguez said.
Plumlee needs 74 yards to set an Ole Miss single-season record for rushing yards by a quarterback.
Rodriguez says his challenge is making sure he doesn’t become predictable in his play-calling while subbing quarterbacks in and out.
“I don’t want to limit ourselves by thinking Matt’s in there just throw a pass, John’s in there just run it. I wasn’t going to limit it to that,” Rodriguez said.
Which quarterback is in for which play is done strictly by his feel for the game, he said.
The only thing Rodriguez has told his quarterbacks about when they might play is that they won’t come out of the game for making one mistake. He doesn’t want them to play tentative.
“This is not conventional certainly, but it’s not the first time it’s been done. I know there are teams if you go back that have used two quarterbacks interchangeably,” Rodriguez said. “I’ve done it before a little bit, but it does take guys with the right mindset, particularly in this day and age when people think you’ve got to have one guy in there.”