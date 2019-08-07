Ole Miss returns to Houston to kick off the 2020 season, but the “wow” factor in next year’s football schedule comes shortly thereafter.
The Rebels face powerful SEC foes every year, but they don’t typically face Auburn, LSU and Alabama in succession.
They will in 2020 in a three-week stretch from Sept. 19 to Oct. 3.
The Auburn and Alabama games are at home. In the middle is a road trip to LSU.
The Rebels began 2018 on a good note with a 47-27 win over Texas Tech at NRG Stadium, home of the Houston Texans. They will begin next season against another Big 12 foe, Baylor, in the same place.
Ole Miss will play at home against Southeast Missouri on Sept. 12 before their rugged three-game stretch.
The Egg Bowl will return to Oxford in 2020 and will remain on Thanksgiving night, Nov. 26.
The Rebels follow the Alabama game with a road game at Vanderbilt and a home game against Florida.
The remaining non-conference opponents are Middle Tennessee State and Georgia Southern.
Other SEC road games are at Texas A&M and at Arkansas. The Razorbacks – at Oxford in Week 2 this season – return to a later part of the schedule on Nov. 14 next season.