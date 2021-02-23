Ole Miss has announced that the Grove Bowl, the intrasquad football game that concludes spring practice, will take place on April 24 at 4 p.m.
Spring practice -- cancelled for all SEC teams last year -- will begin on March 23.
The attendance plan for the game “and other festivities” will be announced in the week’s ahead.
The release does not clarify other activities.
The Rebels’ baseball team, currently ranked No. 1, will be at home against LSU in a Thursday-Saturday series that weekend with start times of 7, 6:30 and noon.
Softball will also be at home against Auburn. Start times are 5, 6 and 1.