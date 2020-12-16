Welcome to the early Signing Day folks. We'll be updating here throughout.
For starters, here is the current list of Ole Miss commitments:
Ole Miss Commitments
Name;Pos;School/hometown
Bralon Brown;WR;Fort Lauderdale, FL
Luke Altmyer;QB;Starkville
Hudson Wolfe;TE;Savannah, TN
Tysheem Johnson;S;Philadelphia, PA
Dink Jackson;S;Melbourne, FL
Kyndrich Breedlove;ATH;Nashville, TN
JJ Henry;WR;McKinney, TX
Jayden Williams;OT;Conway, AR
Jamond Gordon;DT;East Mississippi CC
Isaiah Iton;DT;Hutchinson (Kansas) CC
Brandon Buckhalter;WR;Flowood
Demarcus Smith;DE;Birmingham, AL
Demarko Williams;CB;Atlanta, GA
Jibran Hawkins;DE;Lawrenceville, GA
Taleeq Robbins;DT;Philadelphia, PA
Cedrick Nicely;OT;Gainesville, GA
Makylan Pounders;OG;Byhalia
Elijah Sabbatini;S;Biloxi
Trey Washington;CB;Trussville, AL
Micah Pettus;OT;Madison, AL
Caden Costa;K;Mandeville, LA
JJ Henry joined the class last night. I kept refreshing the Twitter page looking for the commitment, but he finally outlasted me, and I went to bed.
The class is currently ranked No. 18 nationally, No. 7 in the SEC.
It wasn't that long ago that the class was ranked in the 70s.
7:03 AM
Ole Miss has announced that it has received paper work on two commits, defensive end Jibran Hawkins and defensive tackle Taleeq Robbins. Hawkins has been committed for a while. Robbins just committed on Saturday.
7:06 AM
I'm hearing more buzz about the possibility of MJ Daniels flipping to Ole Miss. There are no clues on his Twitter page this morning. His commitment announcement to Mississippi State is still his pinned tweet, and he was re-tweeting MSU stuff as recently as Monday.
Daniels is scheduled to announce at 10 a.m.
7:20 AM
Atlanta defensive back Demarko Williams and McKinney, Texas WR JJ Henry have submitted the paper work. They're official. Henry, one of the last ones to commit is one of the first ones to become official.