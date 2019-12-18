6:37 AM
It's Signing Day.
We'll have updates in this space as the day rocks along, the gets, the misses, the triumph and tragedy. Come join us.
6:46 A.M.
This will be the "abbreviated" class for new Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin, the class where he was hired just a few days before signing day -- 11 days to be exact -- and had to start recruiting on the fly.
The abbreviated class has a different twist in this era of the December signing day. The 2020 class will continue on to the first Wednesday in February, the second signing day, but many recruits will make it official today.
The last abbreviated class for Ole Miss was 2012 in the transition from Houston Nutt to Hugh Freeze, before the early signing date was passed.
I'm not counting the Matt Luke Class in 2018 because that turnover actaully occurred in July 2017 when Freeze was fired, and Luke was already recruiting for Ole Miss.
Freeze's abbreviated class included two future NFL players in Channing Ward and Mike Hilton.
It also included guys that would go on to play important roles at Ole Miss, names like Bo Wallace, Jaylen Walton, Trae Elston and Isaac Gross.
6:51 A.M.
At some point in the late morning I'll drive to Oxford. Communication will go silent at that time. At least from me. Maybe John Luke McCord will chime in.
6:59 A.M.
Marc Weiszer who covers Georgia for the Athens Banner-Herald reports that in his brief time on the job Matt Luke helped secure a New Jersey offensive line commit for the Bulldogs.
7:04 A.M.
Speaking of offensive linemen Ole Miss could also get a late pick-up if Tobias Braun switches to the Rebels this morning. Braun was pretty far down the road with Florida State, and now the Rebels have Randy Clements, last year's OL coach at Florida State, on the staff.
7:11 A.M.
And just like that Ole Miss announces it has received the paper work on Braun, and he is official, the first signee the school confirms today.
7:15 A.M.
Braun is listed at 6-7, 306. He grew up in Germany and moved to the US before his junior season. He played last season at a Connecticut prep school. 247Sports calls him a three-star recruit and the No. 58 offensive tackle. He was also pursued by Arizona State and Arkansas.
7:18 A.M.
Ole Miss has announced the paper work on Mobile DE Cedric Johnson. He's official. Johnson was recruited by Kansas, Tennessee and Southern Miss among others.
7:24 A.M.
Ole Miss announces the paper work on Baton Rouge DL DeSanto Rollins of Parkview Baptist High School, an athletic interior player who is a big part of the rebuilding plan up front.
7:36 A.M.
Ole Miss may get the paper work on Stephenville, Texas QB Kade Renfro before 6 p.m., but Renfro is having a signing ceremony then at a place called "Barefoot Retail Store." Sounds like a very Texas place.
7:39 A.M.
Ole Miss has the paper work on Saraland, AL tight end DaMarcus Thomas. He's official.