OXFORD – Ole Miss athletics director Keith Carter announced a contract extension for football coach Lane Kiffin on the morning of the Rebels’ bowl game last Saturday.
Tuesday the school announced a new deal for another key part of one of the nation’s most explosive offenses.
Offensive coordinator Jeff Lebby has agreed to a two-year contract.
As with Kiffin’s new deal, financial terms have not been released.
Lebby became a semifinalist for The Broyles Award, which recognizes the nation’s top assistant coach, after helping Ole Miss set a record for total offense in conference games at 562.4 yards per game, surpassing LSU’s record of 550.0 yards per game set just last season.
In December Lebby quickly became rumored for some head coach openings and coordinator jobs.
The Rebels currently lead the SEC in rushing at 210.6 yards a game.
The Rebels rank No. 3 nationally in total offense, No. 7 in passing offense and No. 14 in scoring offense.
Lebby tutored quarterback Matt Corral, who leads the nation in total offense and ranks in the top 10 in almost every passing category.
Corral ranks No. 5 in passing yards per game (333.7 ypg), No. 7 in touchdowns (29) and No. 10 in passing efficiency (177.6).
Lebby served one season at offensive coordinator at Central Florida before joining Kiffin at Ole Miss.
Previously he spent five seasons at running backs coach at Baylor.