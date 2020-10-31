NASHVILLE • After two weeks of struggling to make the game’s biggest plays at the biggest times, the efficiency of the Ole Miss offense was downright spooky in a 54-21 Halloween win over Vanderbilt.
Nearly-perfect Matt Corral hit his first 19 passes, a school record, and led the Rebels to a 21-0 first-quarter lead before an estimated sparse student-only crowd of a couple of hundred.
Corral was 31 for 34 for 412 yards with six touchdowns and no interceptions. He turned the game over to John Rhys Plumlee late in the third quarter.
The Rebels scored their most points in the series since getting 57 three years ago and won by their highest margin since a 41-3 victory in Nashville in 2014.
Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin had expressed concern during the week that his players might lack an edge against a Vanderbilt (0-4) team that hadn’t played in three weeks and had lost its two most recent games by identical scores of 41-7 to LSU and South Carolina.
“Give credit to the players, but our coaches did a really good job with that. We talked about that all week and especially this morning,” Kiffin said. “They did a good job of getting guys to bring great energy.”
Three times in the last two weeks – in winnable games at Arkansas and at home against Auburn – Ole Miss turned the ball over inside the 5.
Corral threw an interception and fumbled against Arkansas and threw another end zone interception against Auburn.
Execution was much better against the Commodores as Ole Miss turned the ball over just once near mid-field on a fumble on the last play of the first half.
“It just falls back on what we do training-wise,” Corral said. “We’re always taught to finish the play, the series, to finish every play independent of each other. Whether good or back, the last play has no bearing on the next. We just had to get the mentality of marching down the field and not everybody thinking … just staying within the system.”
The Rebels were up 21-0 in the first quarter before Vanderbilt got on the board early in the second quarter on a play-action pass to tight end Ben Bresnahan, its leading receiver.
It was the fourth offensive touchdown of the season for Vanderbilt. The Dores got their fifth when Chris Pierce won a physical matchup with Keidron Smith and took the ball away from Smith for the score.
Ole Miss led 33-14 at the half.
The Rebels (2-4) didn’t punt until fewer than 3 minutes remained. They scored five touchdowns on six possessions in the first half and eight touchdowns on nine possessions with the first team on the field.
Wide receiver Elijah Moore tied school records with 14 catches and three touchdowns and set a record with 238 yards.
The Rebels rushed for 196 yards and finished with 645 yards total.
Ole Miss pushed its lead to 54-14 before Vanderbilt scored with 4:28 left against a group of mostly defensive reserves.
Kiffin said matchups in the passing game were favorable because Vanderbilt dropped eight defenders in coverage less than Ole Miss had seen in recent weeks.
“Matt and Elijah played lights out. It’s hard to go 31 for 34 against air. It’s pretty cool when you can remember the incompletions,” Kiffin said.