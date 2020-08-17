OXFORD – Ole Miss will be without its starting center when preseason practice begins today.
Former Lafayette County standout Eli Johnson, a graduate student, announced on Twitter Sunday night that he would focus on the completion of his master's in criminal justice and not play football this season.
In doing so Johnson takes advantage of rule enacted for COVID-19 which allows players to opt out and remain on scholarship.
He becomes the first Ole Miss player to opt out, the 63rd across the country.
"After much thought and consideration, I have decided to opt out for the 2020 season," Johnson wrote on Twitter late Sunday. "I will be focusing on completing my master's degree at Ole Miss in December. I will be forever grateful for my time here at Ole Miss. God bless and Hotty Toddy."
Johnson started all 12 games last year and allowed only one sack.
Johnson's family was in the news regarding COVID-19 this summer when his father struggled with a lengthy hospital stay because of the virus.
David Johnson, a writer with The Ole Miss Spirit, has since recovered and returned to work covering the Rebels.