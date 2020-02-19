OXFORD – Anthony Servideo’s walk-off home run in the 10th inning allowed No. 17 Ole Miss to survive against Alcorn State 9-8 at Swayze Field on Wednesday.
Servideo’s second home run of the season was the eighth hit of the game for the Rebels (3-1). The Braves had 14 hits but also committed four errors.
Alcorn State (2-2) tied the game in the ninth with a run on three hits against Braden Forsyth, the sixth Ole Miss pitcher.
He had retired the Braves in order in the eighth. He got stranded three baserunners in an 8-8 game with a swinging strikeout of Jarius Colley to end the ninth.
The Rebels fell behind 4-0 but scratched back and twice lost leads before the 10th inning.
Ole Miss was ahead 7-5 in the seventh when relief pitchers Logan Savell and Austin Miller gave up solo home runs to Tristan Garcia and Travaris Cole.
The Rebels reclaimed the lead in the eighth but couldn’t hold it in the ninth.
Ole Miss starting pitcher Greer Holston faced five batters and did not record an out. He was charged with four runs though two of them came when the first reliever, Taylor Broadway, gave up a two-out, two-run single.