OXFORD – Ole Miss’ football game for this Saturday at Texas A&M has been postponed, the SEC announced
The game was originally scheduled for Nov. 21 but was postponed because of COVD-19 issues, largely contact tracing, within the Texas A&M program.
This time the COVID-19 issues are within the Ole Miss program.
Ole Miss announced last Friday that it was halting football activities until at least this Wednesday. That time frame has been extended until at least Friday.
“The opportunity to reschedule the (Texas A&M) game will be contingent upon any cancellation of games currently scheduled for Dec. 19,” the news release stated.
If there are no cancellations for Dec. 19, the game will be declared a no-contest.
Ole Miss is currently scheduled to play at LSU on Dec. 19. If the schedule holds, that would be the final regular season game for the Rebels.
The school said last week that its decision to halt activities was made in consultation with the state department of health.