The Ole Miss-Texas A&M game scheduled for this Saturday has been postponed.
No make-up date has been set.
Texas A&M's game with Tennessee last Saturday was postponed due to the number of Aggies players quarantined for either positive COVID-19 cases or the contact tracing for other individuals.
This is the first game postponement of this pandemic season for Ole Miss.
Texas A&M has a game tentatively scheduled for Dec. 12, the first of two make-up days for SEC games.
The SEC announced last week that Dec. 19 will also be an option to play games that don't involve the division winners who are scheduled to meet in the championship game on that day.
Ole Miss is 3-4 following a 59-42 win over South Carolina on Saturday.
The Rebels' remaining currently scheduled games are Nov. 28 for the Egg Bowl against Mississippi State in Oxford and Dec. 5 at LSU.