OXFORD – Former Ole Miss basketball player Coolidge Ball, the Rebels’ first black athlete in any sport, will be honored with a statue outside the basketball arena, the school announced Monday.
It’s been 50 years since Ball suited up for coach Cob Jarvis’ squad in 1971.
The statue will be erected in the plaza outside the north entrance of The Pavilion on May 15.
“Coolidge Ball is a trailblazer whose lasting legacy at the University of Mississippi is reflected in how he braved uncharted territory, and in doing so helped to move the university and our state forward,” Ole Miss chancellor Glenn Boyce said. “As the first black student-athlete to enroll here Coolidge opened the door of opportunity for countless other student-athletes.”
A native of Indianola, Ball signed scholarship papers in August of 1970 to play in the 1970-71 season.
He became a three-time All-SEC player and was inducted into the Mississippi Sports Hall of Fame in 2008. He was selected to Ole Miss’ all-century team in 2009.
Ball has owned an operated Ball Sign Company since 1979.