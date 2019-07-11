OXFORD – Ole Miss will face Penn State in the opening round of the NIT Tip-off.
Teams had already been set, but pairings were announced on Thursday.
The Rebels and Nittany Lions will square off at 4 p.m. CT at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn on Nov. 27, the day before Thanksgiving.
The game will air on ESPN2.
Oklahoma State and Syracuse will play after Ole Miss and Penn State.
The winners will play Nov. 29 at 8 p.m. The third-place game will begin at 6 p.m.
All games will air on ESPN family networks.
Ole Miss defeated Penn State 79-76 in the championship game of the Barclays Center Classic in the 2013-2014 season.
Ole Miss also won two other games against Penn State. The two played a home-and-home series in 2010-2011 and 2011-2012.