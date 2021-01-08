OXFORD – There will be Saturday basketball for Ole Miss after all.
The SEC announced Thursday evening that the Rebels' reguarly scheduled home game with South Carolina would be postponed because of COVID-19 issues within the Gamecocks' program.
Friday the league said LSU will travel to The Pavilion Saturday. It's a 7:30 p.m. tipoff, and the game will air on The SEC Network.
Ole Miss and LSU had been scheduled to play Feb. 17 in Oxford.
LSU became available because of COVID-19 complications within the Missouri program.
No make-up date has been announced for Ole Miss-South Carolina.