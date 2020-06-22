Quarterback Eli Manning will join elite company this fall when his No. 10 jersey number is retired at Ole Miss.
The school made the announcement on Monday afternoon.
Eli Manning will be only the third former Rebels player to have his football jersey retired, joining his father, fellow QB Archie Manning (No. 18) and defensive back Chucky Mullins (No. 39), who died in 1991 after he was injured on the field in 1989.
The jersey ceremony is planned for Sept. 19, when Ole Miss is scheduled to open SEC play against Auburn.
“We couldn’t be prouder or more excited to officially add Eli’s No. 10 to its rightful place among the retired jersey numbers in our football history,” Vice Chancellor for Intercollegiate Athletics Keith Carter said in a statement. “Like Chucky and Archie, Eli left an indelible impact on our program and the game of football as a whole. His dedication, humility and kindness over the course of his career epitomizes what it means to be a Rebel, and we look forward to celebrating him as a player and a person.”
A four-year letterman for the Rebels from 2000-03, Eli Manning set or tied 47 Ole Miss single‑game, season and career records during his time in Oxford. He retired from the NFL after last season at age 39 after earning Super Bowl MVP awards after twice leading his New York Giants to the league champ- ionship.
“I owe so much credit to the coaches and all the wonderful teammates that I had here during my time in Oxford that put in all the hard work right alongside of me,” Manning said. “It’ll be special to see the number go up there next to my dad and Chucky Mullins.”
Manning became the highest pick in program history when he was selected No. 1 in the 2004 NFL draft. His father, Archie Manning, was the No. 2 overall pick of the New Orleans Saints in 1971 after a historic career with the Rebels from 1968-70.
“On behalf of our entire family, we’re all very excited about this,” Archie Manning said. “We’re very proud of Eli’s career in Oxford and very indebted to Keith and the athletic department and everyone else responsible for retiring No. 10. It’s really special.”
Eli Manning recently was awarded the 2020 Bart Starr Award, which is given annually to an NFL player who best exemplifies outstanding character and leadership in the home, on the field and in the community.