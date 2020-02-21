OXFORD – Three Ole Miss pitchers combined on a no-hitter on Friday, and the 17th-ranked Rebels won their fourth-straight game with a 13-0 series-opening decision over Xavier before an announced crowd of 8,573 at Swayze Field.
Game 2 against the Muskateers is today at 1:30.
Starter Doug Nikhazy walked two and struck out nine in six innings. It was the third time in his career that Nikhazy left a game without giving up a run, the first time he left one without a hit.
He was followed by freshmen Drew McDaniel and Jackson Kimbrell, both making their college debuts.
It’s the first Ole Miss no-hitter since March 20 of last year when four pitchers combined to shut down Arkansas-Pine Bluff. It's the first nine-inning no-hitter since 1966.
Nikhazy retired eight of nine the first time through the order.
The few runners Xavier had never reached second base.
Freshman catcher Hayden Dunhurst drove in five runs with a multi-hit performance.
While Ole Miss pitchers were on top of their game Xavier right-hander Lane Flamm was not.
Flamm threw six innings with two walks and eight strikeouts last week at Memphis. In his second appearance he was gone after 2 2/3 innings but not before giving up six walks and a hit batter.
The Rebels were efficient with runners on base and scored their first eight runs on only three hits, two of them from Dunhurst who had a two-run single in a five-run second inning and a three-run home run in the third inning.
Dunhurst began the day 0 for 12.
The Rebels had nine hits on the day and went 8 for 18 with runners on base. Ole Miss was a perfect 3 for 3 with runners at third base and less than two outs.
Right fielder Tim Elko had two hits and drove in a run, and freshman center fielder Cade Sammons had the first hit of his career.
Knox Loposer, pinch-hitting for Dunhurst, had a three-run home run in the eighth.