A few thoughts from Wednesday's six open periods. ...
In some pre-stretch walk-throughs there were some interesting combinations on both sides of the ball.
On offense freshman wide receiver Jadon Jackson was taking reps with the first team, Tupelo freshman wide receiver Jordan Jernigan with the second. That’s a move up for both players.
Michael Howard was getting a look at left tackle instead of right, something he’s done before.
From left to right the first team line was Howard, Royce Newman, Eli Johnson, Ben Brown and Bryce Mathews.
The second team line was Nick Broeker, Carter Colquitt, Bryce Ramsey, Chandler Tuitt and Jeremy James.
No Jalen Cunningham in the second-team mix pre-practice.
John Rhys Plumlee got a few reps as the No. 2 quarterback while all quarterbacks were in attendance.
There were a couple of snaps with Scottie Phillips and Jerrion Ealy in the backfield together. I’d expect to see that though if someone needs to spell Phillips I would still look for that to be Jarod “Snoop” Conner.
Conner and Isaiah Woullard were in the backfield together with the second team.
Other first-team receivers were Miles Battle and Elijah Moore. The second team receivers were Dontario Drummond and Tylan Knight along with Jernigan. …
Defensively there were fewer green “no-contact jerseys” than there have been. One was Montrell Custis, and the other was Jamar Richardson.
Benito Jones and Tariq Tisdale were in red shirts and presumably able to practice, but they weren’t doing anything.
Donte Evans was first-team at one inside linebacker spot along with Lakia Henry.
The second team was Mohamed Sanogo and Willie Hibbler.
This is a curious move. I’m thinking the top Henry and Sanogo will start, and Hibbler, Jacquez Jones and Evans will comprise the other three.
Quaadir Sheppard was running first team with his left hand wrapped. It looked like he was carrying a piano.
Free safety Jalen Julius has missed a lot of camp. He and I freshman A.J. Finley were taking first-team reps at the same time pre-practice. Another curious move which makes me think Julius is the no-doubt starter but that they like Finley enough to get him in the game. Again, who knows what happens when we leave?